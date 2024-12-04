Pushpa 2 The Rule 1st Day Collection Prediction – All set to take Hindi Box Office by Storm!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule is finally arriving in theatres on Thursday, 5 Dec 2024 amid the solid excitement of fans. The sequel to 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, which was a surprise super-hit in Hindi, the Telugu action-drama is all set to take the Hindi box office by storm as the film has already recorded phenomenal advance bookings across the country.

Featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule has a terrific pre-release hype among fans as well as moviegoers. The film has registered pre-bookings similar to KGF 2

, breaking Animal ‘s record. After Baahubali and KGF, this is the third non-Hindi franchise which has this much craze among the Hindi audience.

The Sukumar directorial Pushpa: The Rise (2021) took a decent start of 3.33 crores with dubbed Hindi version at the box office and registered a lifetime total of 108.26 crores nett due to a solid word of mouth. As per reports, the early reviews of Pushpa 2: The Rule are coming in very good and now the film is expected to make the desired impact on the audience.

With phenomenal advance bookings and considering spot bookings to be fantastic, Pushpa 2: The Rule can easily register an outstanding opening of more than 55 crores nett at the domestic box office from its Hindi version alone. The film is also expected to gross more than 175 crores from Telugu states and the rest of India on day 1.

The biggest opening film of the year in Hindi so far is Stree 2 with 55.40 crores excluding 9.40 crores of Thursday previews. If all goes well then it will not be a surprise that Pushpa 2: The Rule will break the record of Stree 2 by a significant margin and acquire the top position.



