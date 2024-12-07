Pushpa 2 The Rule 3rd Day Collection: Enters the 200 Crore Club in 3 Days in Hindi

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Allu Arjun starrer highly-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the box office by storm. From the very day of release, the Telugu action-drama is smashing all the previous box office records and that with its dubbed Hindi version. After the biggest opening ever on Thursday and crossing the 100-crore mark in 2 days, the film has now entered the 200-crore club in just 3 days of release.

The sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, which was a surprise super-hit in Hindi, Pushpa 2: The Rule was released amid huge excitement of fans as well as moviegoers across the country. As expected, the film gathered positive response from critics as well as viewers and garnered a solid word of mouth.

The Sukumar directorial opened on an earth-shattering note on Thursday and maintained the pace throughout. At the end, it registered the biggest opening of all time in Hindi Cinema with 72 crores nett, breaking the record of Jawan (Hindi) & Stree 2 which took an opening of 65.50 crores and 55.40 crores respectively.

On Friday, Pushpa 2: The Rule witnessed a drop but still remained super-strong and minted 59 crores nett. Then on Saturday, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer showed a remarkable growth vis-a-vis Friday and managed to collect 75 crores nett. With this, the film has recorded a 3-day total of 206 crores nett at the domestic box office from 4500 screens in the Hindi belt.

Sunday is expected to be bigger in a range of 79-80 crores nett. At the India box office, including all versions, Pushpa 2: The Rule has netted approx. 385 crores (500 crores gross) in 3 days. At the worldwide box office, it has grossed over 600 crores by Saturday.



