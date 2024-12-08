Pushpa 2 The Rule Day 4 Collection – Rampage Continues, Hindi version Surpasses Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a historical start at the box office, Pushpa 2: The Rule continued its rampage throughout the opening weekend and registered a massive total with dubbed Hindi as well as other versions. In Hindi, the Telugu action-drama has surpassed the lifetime total of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (278.42 crores) in just 4 days of release.

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Sreeleela starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is getting an outstanding response all across the country on single as well as on multi-screens. The film has made the desired impact on viewers and gathered very positive reactions from critics as well as the audience, and garnered a solid word of mouth.

The sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise which was a surprise super-hit in Hindi, Pushpa 2: The Rule

took an earth-shattering start on Thursday and registered the biggest opening of all time in Hindi Cinema with 72 crores nett from around 4500 screens. After a controlled dip on Friday, the film managed to collect 59 crores.

Then on Saturday, the Sukumar directorial picked up strongly and minted 74 crores nett. On Sunday, Pushpa 2: The Rule witnessed further jump and made the day historic by collecting whopping 85 crores nett with its dubbed Hindi version. After this, the film registered a remarkable 4-day total of 290 crores nett and emerged as the third highest grossing Hindi film of the year so far.

From the Telugu and nearby states as well, Pushpa 2: The Rule recorded a fantastic response and registered a 4-day total of around 500 crores nett at the Indian box office including all versions. At the worldwide box office, the film has grossed over 800 crores in weekend 1, which is magical.



