Pushpa 2 The Rule Hindi Day 1 Collection – Allu Arjun’s film registers a Historical Opening!

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Sreeleela starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is finally in cinemas and as expected, it has registered a historical opening at the Hindi box office. The dubbed Hind version of the Telugu action-drama has emerged as the biggest opener of all time in Hindi cinema, surpassing the record of SRK’s Jawan (65.50 crores).

The highly-awaited sequel to the surprise super-hit of 2021 in the Hindi belt Pushpa: The Rise

, the Sukumar directorial was released amid a huge excitement of fans as well as the moviegoers. As expected, the film has made the desired impact and received very positive reviews from critics. From the audience as well, it is getting a phenomenal support and has garnered a solid word of mouth.

As a result of phenomenal advance bookings, Pushpa 2: The Rule took an earth shattering start on Thursday across the country. With fantastic spot bookings, it managed to remain super-strong throughout the day and registered the bumper opening of 67.10 crores nett (85 crores gross) at the domestic box office from its Hindi version alone despite being a non-holiday release.

This is the biggest opening of all time in Hindi cinema, breaking the record of Jawan (65.50 crores), Stree 2 (55.40 crores), and Pathaan (55 crores). Pushpa 2: The Rule is now in destructive mode and is all set to break multiple box office records by the end of this weekend.

With an outstanding response from Telugu states and Kerala as well, Pushpa 2: The Rule has raked more than 162 crores nett (230 crores gross) on day 1 including all versions across India, beating RRR, Baahubali 2 and KFG 2 by a huge margin. After this, it has also become the biggest opener of all time in Indian cinema.



