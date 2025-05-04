Raid 2 4th Day Collection: Crosses 72 Cr in the 4-Day Extended Opening Weekend

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The second film in the franchise started with the critically acclaimed Raid in 2018, Raid 2 featuring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, successfully managed to stay strong on Saturday and Sunday after an excellent start at the box office and has registered a fantastic 4-day extended opening weekend.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the crime-thriller Raid 2 created a solid impact on viewers owing to its powerful storyline backed by the terrific performances of the leading actors Ajay & Riteish. From the critics as well, the film has received mostly favourable reactions and garnered positive word of mouth.

Bankrolled by T-Series Films and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 was opened on Thursday at an excellent note and surprisingly registered a solid opening of 19.71 crores nett, which is the 3rd highest opening of the year so far in Hindi cinema after Chhaava

(33.10 crores / Hindi) and Sikandar (30.06 crores), and the 4th best for superstar Ajay Devgn.

The first film in the franchise, Raid did an opening business of 10.04 crores nett. The next day, Raid 2 witnessed a significant drop but still managed to collect 13.05 crores. Over the weekend, it picked up very well and raked a business of 18.55 crores on nett Saturday and 21.52 crores nett on Sunday.

With this, Raid 2 has registered a 4-day extended opening weekend total of 72.83 crores nett (87.75 crores gross) at the domestic box office. At the worldwide box office, the film has grossed around 98.25 crores in 4 days. As per the current trend, it is expected to remain steady in weekdays as well and will enter the 100-crore club by this week.



