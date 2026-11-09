Ramayana 5th Day Collection – Part 1 Hindi Version Crosses 270 Crore in 5 Days

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol starrer epic mythological Ramayana: Part 1 has taken the box office by storm. After an impressive 4-day extended weekend, the film has shown a healthy jump on Monday and crossed the 270-crore mark from its Hindi version alone in just 5 days. Inclusive of all versions, it has netted over 352 crore at the domestic box office.
On Thursday, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana: Part 1
Then over the weekend, the part-one of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana picked up the momentum again and raked a business of 68 crore nett on Saturday including 53 crore of Hindi screens. On Sunday, due to Diwali festivities, the occupancy was recorded lower across the country and it did a business of 54.50 crore nett with 37 crore from the Hindi version.
In its 4-day extended opening weekend, Ramayana: Part 1 netted the amount of 175.25 crore from its Hindi version and 236.50 crore inclusive of all versions combined. On Monday, as expected, the film took a solid jump and managed to collect 116 crore nett including 95 crore nett from Hindi and 21 crore from rest of the languages- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
With this, the 5-day total collection of Ramayana: Part 1 has become 352.50 crore nett at the Indian box office inclusive of 270.25 crore nett from Hindi. At the worldwide box office, it has grossed approximately 674.32 crore in 5 days with 419.64 crore gross from India and around 254.68 crore gross from overseas.
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