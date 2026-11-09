Ramayana 5th Day Collection – Part 1 Hindi Version Crosses 270 Crore in 5 Days

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol starrer epic mythological Ramayana: Part 1 has taken the box office by storm. After an impressive 4-day extended weekend, the film has shown a healthy jump on Monday and crossed the 270-crore mark from its Hindi version alone in just 5 days. Inclusive of all versions, it has netted over 352 crore at the domestic box office.

On Thursday, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana: Part 1

was opened on a solid note with an excellent advance sales and did an opening business of 65.50 crore nett including 47 crore nett from Hindi. While on the second day i.e. Friday, as expected, it recorded a dip and managed to collect 48.25 crore nett inclusive of 38.25 crore nett from Hindi language.

Then over the weekend, the part-one of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana picked up the momentum again and raked a business of 68 crore nett on Saturday including 53 crore of Hindi screens. On Sunday, due to Diwali festivities, the occupancy was recorded lower across the country and it did a business of 54.50 crore nett with 37 crore from the Hindi version.

In its 4-day extended opening weekend, Ramayana: Part 1 netted the amount of 175.25 crore from its Hindi version and 236.50 crore inclusive of all versions combined. On Monday, as expected, the film took a solid jump and managed to collect 116 crore nett including 95 crore nett from Hindi and 21 crore from rest of the languages- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

With this, the 5-day total collection of Ramayana: Part 1 has become 352.50 crore nett at the Indian box office inclusive of 270.25 crore nett from Hindi. At the worldwide box office, it has grossed approximately 674.32 crore in 5 days with 419.64 crore gross from India and around 254.68 crore gross from overseas.



