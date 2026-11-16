[Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

After an exceptional opening week, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana: Part 1 has commenced its second week with a bang and registered a massive total in the second weekend as well. From its Hindi version alone, the film has crossed the mark of 600-crore at the domestic box office in just 11 days.

In the first week, the epic mythological Ramayana: Part 1

did a tremendous business of 452.73 crore nett from Hindi screens including 175.25 crore in the 4-day extended opening weekend and 277.48 crores in weekdays post Diwali festival. Then in the second weekend as well, it entered on a bumper note and did a business of 37.50 crore nett on Friday.

Over the weekend, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer witnessed healthy growth and managed to collect 57 crore nett on Saturday and 58 crore nett on Sunday. With this, Ramayana: Part 1 has registered a 11-day total of 605.23 crore nett with Hindi language across India.

Week 1 (8-Day): 452.73 Cr

Day 9: 37.50 Cr

Day 10: 57 Cr

Day 11: 58 Cr

Total: 605.23 Cr Nett (Hindi)

Inclusive of all the versions and languages, Ramayana: Part 1 recorded a business of 578.48 crore nett in the first week with 236.50 crore at the 4-day extended weekend and 341.98 crore in weekdays. Then in the second weekend, at a similar note, the film has raked a business of 195 crore nett; taking its 11-day total to 773.48 crore nett.

Week 1 (8-Day): 578.48 Cr

Day 9: 46.50 Cr

Day 10: 73.50 Cr

Day 11: 75 Cr

Total: 773.48 Cr Nett (All versions)

In the international markets as well, the part-one of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana is performing very well and has grossed approximately 1404.40 crore at the worldwide box office in 11 days with 931.90 crore gross from India and 472.50 crore gross from overseas.

WW Total (11-Day): 1404.40 Cr Gross

India: 931.90 Cr Gross

Overseas: 472.50 Cr Gross



