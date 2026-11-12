Ramayana Day 8 Collection – Part 1 Grosses Over 1000 Crore Worldwide in 8 Days!

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After an incredible 4-day extended opening weekend and the super-strong Diwali festive period at the box office, the epic mythological Ramayana: Part 1 has maintained a solid pace in weekdays as well and registered an exceptional 8-day extended first week across the country as well as the globe including all the versions and formats.

Amid a terrific buzz and an impressive advance sales, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana: Part 1 was opened at a fantastic note on Thursday i.e. 5 November. Maintaining a solid momentum throughout the day, it did a bumper opening business of 65.50 crore nett at the domestic box office inclusive of 47 crore nett from Hindi version.

The next day i.e. Friday, as expected, Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Part 1

witnessed a dip but still managed to stay strong and collected 48.50 crore nett with 38.25 crore nett from Hindi. Then over the weekend, it picked up again and raked a business of 68 crore nett (including 53 crore from Hindi) on Saturday and 54.50 crore nett (including 37 crore from Hindi) on Sunday (Diwali).

On Monday, at a phenomenal note, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana: Part 1 registered a massive business of 116 crore nett inclusive of 95 crore nett from Hindi language and emerged as the highest single-day grosser in Hindi cinema during the Diwali season.

Further, due to partial holidays on account of Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, Ramayana: Part 1 continued its tremendous run at the box office and netted an amount of 96.71 crore nett on Tuesday and 74.85 crore nett on Wednesday including all versions. From the Hindi version alone, it secured 78.21 crore nett on Tuesday and 61.10 crore nett on Wednesday.

On the 2nd Thursday, with an usual drop, Ramayana: Part 1 managed to collect 54.25 crore nett; taking its 8-day total to 578.31 crore nett inclusive of all languages- Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam across India. From the Hindi screens, the film minted 43 crore nett on its 2nd Thursday and recorded a 8-day extended first week total of 452.56 crore nett.

In the international markets as well, Ramayana: Part 1 is showing fabulous performance and has grossed approximately 1024 crore at the worldwide box office in 8 days including 688.46 crore gross from India and around 336 crore gross from overseas.

Also Check Out: Ramayana Part 1 Day-Wise Collection Report



