Ramayana Part 1 2nd Day Collection – Hindi version Mints 84 Crore in 2 Days!

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After a phenomenal start at the box office on Thursday, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana: Part 1 witnessed a significant dip in business on Friday due to pre-Diwali festivities. However, it is still managed to remain strong and registered a massive total at the domestic box office in 2 days across all versions combined.

With an excellent advance sales across the country, Ramayana: Part 1

was opened on a solid note in the morning on Thursday. The film maintained a momentum throughout the day and did an opening business of 47 crore nett from its Hindi version alone. Including all versions, the epic mythological secured 65.50 crore nett.

Then on Friday due to normal working day and Dhanteras pooja, Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Part 1 recorded a drop in occupany across India. Despite a dip, it is still managed to score strong numbers on board with 37 crore nett. With this, the film has registered a 2-day total of 84 crore nett from Hindi screens.

Across all languages ​​and versions, Ramayana: Part 1 raked a business of 50.25 crore on Friday, bringing its total nett collection for the first two days to 115.75 crore. In the international markets as well, the film is performing impressively and has grossed approximately 260 crore in 2 days at the worldwide box office.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey, Ramayana Part 1 is being praised by everyone for its spectacular visuals and scale. Some viewers have pointed to a lack of emotional connection in the story, but overall, most are enjoying the film, and as a result, it has garnered a positive word of mouth.



