Ramayana Part 1 Box Office Opening Prediction: Records Phenomenal Advance Bookings

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The highly anticipated mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 is all set to hit theaters ahead of the Diwali weekend. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has received an overwhelming response to its advance bookings across the country and it is expected to cross the 100 crore mark at the box office on its very first day, across all languages ​​combined.

According to reports, Ramayana: Part 1 has set a new benchmark by generating over 25 crore in advance ticket sales at PVR Inox alone during pre-Diwali period; notably, the film is still two days away from its release. Clearly, Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana has shattered the long-standing perception that the pre-Diwali phase is an inauspicious time for the Indian box office.

Across all national multiplex chains—including PVR Inox, Cinepolis India, Miraj Cinemas, Carnival Cinemas, and Movie Time Cinemas- Ramayana: Part 1 has clocked over 80 crores inclusive of blocked seats for its extended opening weekend. For the opening day alone, the recorded advance sales are around 35 crores including blocked seats and across all versions.

As per the pre-release buzz and phenomenal advance sales, the Hindi version of Ramayana: Part 1 is expected to open at a range of 70-75 crore nett including limited paid previews at the domestic box office. This would mark the second-biggest opening of the year, following Dhurandhar: The Revenge

, which recorded 140 crore nett including 50 crore from previews.

From other languages as well, especially in Kannada due to the presense of Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 is expected to perform strongly at the Indian box office. Across all languages, the opening numbers are projected to be in a range of 105-110 crore. Meanwhile, its worldwide gross collection could reach approximately 160–165 crore.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman Ji, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Ramayana: Part 1 is receiving mostly positive reactions from critics pre-release, which indicates that the opening day numbers are going to be massive with excellent walk-in bookings. Further performance of the film will depend on word of mouth.



