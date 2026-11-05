Ramayana Day 1 Collection- Part 1 Registers a Thunderous Opening!

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The highly anticipated Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Part 1 has finally been released in cinemas worldwide. As expected, the film has taken a fantastic start at the domestic box office across all versions and languages. Although the initial figures have fallen slightly short of its very high expectations, the opening has nonetheless been impressive- especially considering the pre-Diwali period.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana: Part 1 has received mostly positive reviews from critics owing to its spectacular visuals and scale. However, some have pointed out that the film lags in establishing emotional connection despite its sprawling runtime. From the audience as well, the film is getting similar reactions across the country.

Ramayana: Part 1

, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, saw impressive advance bookings across all versions. The film had a very strong start on Thursday and maintained a solid performance throughout the day. Ultimately, it recorded an opening ofnett from the Hindi version alone, with a total collection ofacross all languages ​​and versions combined.

After such an impressive start, Ramayana: Part 1 has become the biggest opener for Ranbir Kapoor; surpassing the record of Sanju (34.75 crore). It has also shattered the long-standing record of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which had an opening of 43 crore nett, and has emerged as the highest-opening Hindi film during the pre-Diwali period. The Hindi version scored lesser than KGF 2 (Hindi) which was opened at 53.95 crore nett.

At the worldwide box office, Ramayana: Part 1 has grossed approximately 155 crore on day 1. On Friday, being a normal working day, the film might see a significant drop in business but will regain the momentum on Saturday and is expected to have a massive 4-day extended opening weekend at the box office with a total of over 200-crore.



