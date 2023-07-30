Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 3rd Day Collection – Earns 45.90 Cr in Weekend 1

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The new directorial film of Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is doing well at the box office. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as a leading pair, the Hindi romantic comedy took a decent start and managed to gain good momentum over the weekend due to positive word of mouth.

The love story of a flamboyant Punjabi boy and an intellectual Bengali girl is being liked by many across the country. The film has received favourable reviews from critics as well as the audience owing to its entertaining storyline and top-notch performances by the leading actors.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened on a fair note in the morning on Friday and showed normal growth in the evening. Till the end, it did an opening business of 11.10 crores nett which is decent enough and the 6th-best opening of the year so far in Hindi cinema.

On Saturday, as expected, Dharma Productions’ presentation witnessed solid growth of 44.59% vis-a-vis Friday and bagged an amount of 16.05 crores. With a further jump on Sunday, it raked a business of 18.75 crores and registered a 3-day total of 45.90 crores nett at the domestic box office.

The major contribution to the business is made by multiplexes while single screens remain decent. It would be interesting to see, how RRKPK will perform on the crucial Monday which will decide its fate at the box office. The budget for the film is approximately 160 crores and to be on the safer side it will have to stay steady on weekdays as well.



