Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 7th Day Collection – Crosses 73 Cr in the 1st Week

Karan Johar’s directorial recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is performing excellently at the box office and has registered a strong week. Due to positive word of mouth, the film managed to remain strong on weekdays as well after a solid opening weekend.

Featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has received favourable reactions from critics as well as the audience owing to its entertaining storyline and a terrific performance by the star cast.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

took a decent start at the box office on Friday with 11.10 crores nett which is the sixth-best opening of the year so far in Hindi cinema. Then it witnessed healthy growth over the weekend and collected 45.90 crores as a 3-day total including 16.05 crores on Saturday and 18.75 crores on Sunday.

After the weekend as well, RRKPK remained strong and passed the crucial Monday with 7.02 crores. On Tuesday, the film picked up slightly and minted 7.30 crores. On a similar note, it did a business of 6.90 crores on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, it managed to collect 6.21 crores and registered a 7-day total of 73.33 crores nett at the domestic box office.

The high budget of 160 crores is a big hurdle for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to be a hit, though it is showing a solid trend at the box office as of now. The Hindi rom-com has a week more to perform uninterruptedly till Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will hit theatres next week on 11 August 2023.



