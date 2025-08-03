Saiyaara Day 17 Collection: Enters the 300-Crore Club in Weekend 3!

[Total: 2 Average: 4 ]

Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer intense love story Saiyaara has left the entire industry surprised with its historical performance at the box office. Despite featuring no big stars and no high-scale promotions, the film has crossed the milestone of 300-crore at the Indian box office within just 17 days of release.

The magical PR strategy of Saiyaara to create an emotional connection with the audience in tier 2 & tier 3 cities, has helped it to become a part of the blockbuster league. In 17 days, it has surpassed the lifetime total of Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

(302.15 crores) at the domestic box office.

The Mohit Suri directorial Saiyaara was released on 18 July 2025, Friday and surprisingly took a bumper opening with 22 crores nett business at the box office across India. Maintaining an exceptional momentum throughout the first week, the film raked a total of 175.25 crores including 84.50 crores nett at the weekend and 90.75 crores nett in weekdays.

Then in the second week, as expected, Saiyaara remained rock-solid at the box office despite several new offerings and managed to collect 110 crores nett with 75.50 crores at the 2nd weekend and 34.50 crores in weekdays. Now in the third week as well, the film is doing great despite the new releases- Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2.

At the 3rd weekend, Saiyaara witnessed impressive footfalls in theatres and did a business of 5 crores nett on Friday. With healthy growth over the weekend, it minted 7 crores on Saturday and 8.25 crores nett on Sunday. With this, it has registered a 17-day total of 305.50 crores nett (370.08 crores gross) from India.

In the international markets as well, Saiyaara is performing incredibly well and has grossed 485.66 crores in 17 days at the worldwide box office including 115.58 crores gross from overseas.



