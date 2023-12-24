Salaar 3rd Day and Dunki 4th Day Collection: Witness Good Growth on Sunday!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

One of the much-awaited action thrillers of the year, Salaar featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan, is doing exceptionally well at the worldwide box office from the very first day. In India also, the film is showing a strong trend and entered the 200-crore club in just 3 days including all languages.

In the Hindi belt as well, the Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar is receiving a good response despite tough competition with SRK’s Dunki. On Friday, the film opened on a decent note and did a business of 15.75 crores nett. The next day, it recorded a slight jump in footfall and minted 16 crores nett.

On Sunday, as expected, Salaar

witnessed good growth of around 29.69% vis-a-vis Saturday and garnerednett. After 3 days, the film registered a total ofnett from the Hindi version. Including all the versions, it raked a 3-day total of 215 crores nett in India and grossed approx. 420 crores worldwide.

On the other hand, the first collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is being loved by the audience across the country. A social comedy-drama film was released on Thursday amid solid buzz and did a business of 29.20 crores nett.

On Friday, Dunki witnessed a drop in business and minted 20.12 crores. Further, the film took a jump and scored 25.61 crores on Saturday. On Sunday, it recorded 20.03% growth and collected 30.74 crores nett. After 4 days, the SRK starrer registered a total of 105.67 crores nett at the domestic box office.



