Sam Bahadur and Animal 1st Day Collection: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Takes a Remarkable Start!

The two much-anticipated films of the year from Hindi cinema, action thriller Animal and war drama Sam Bahadur are finally in theatres. As expected, both films are getting positive reactions from audiences across the country, but in terms of box office numbers, Animal registered a remarkable opening whereas Sam Bahadur took a decent start.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, Animal has received mixed reviews from critics but all are appreciating the performance of Ranbir in the film. Also, the fans as well as the audience are showing immense craze which can be seen in massive box office numbers.

On Friday, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal opened on a fantastic note and maintained the momentum throughout the day on single screens as well as multiplexes. In the end, the film reported a massive opening of 64.50 crores nett at the domestic box office including 54 crores from Hindi and 10.50 crores combined from Tamil and Telugu versions.

With such a fantabulous start, Animal emerged as the third-highest opening Hindi film ever in Indian Cinema after Jawan

(Hindi / 65.50 crores) and Pathaan (Hindi / 55 crores); also the third-highest opening film of the year in Hindi cinema after breaking the opening record of Tiger 3 (Hindi / 43 crores).

On the other hand, the Meghna Gulzar directorial Sam Bahadur has received mostly positive reviews from critics and is also being appreciated by everyone for excellent performances by the leading cast. The major audience has diverted to Animal, but still, it is attracting enough audiences in metro cities.

On the opening day, Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur took a decent start and registered a business of 6.85 crores nett, which is higher than Vicky’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (5.49 crores). Due to positive word of mouth, Ronnie Screwvala’s production is expected to show a solid trend over the weekend.



