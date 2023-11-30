Sam Bahadur and Animal 1st Day Collection Prediction – Solid Opening Expected for Ranbir’s Action Thriller

[Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

This Friday, 1 Dec 2023, two Hindi movies- Animal and Sam Bahadur are all set to hit the theatres amid solid buzz across the country. Both movies have their target audience but Ranbir Kapoor starrer action thriller is expected to take a huge lead over Vicky Kaushal’s war drama biopic Sam Bahadur.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had helmed Kabir Singh, Animal received a solid response for the trailer and recorded excellent advance bookings. Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Animal Kapoor, and Bobby Deol with Ranbir Kapoor, the film is all set to take the box office by storm despite ‘A’ certification.

As per reports, Animal is expected to emerge as the biggest opening movie for Ranbir Kapoor with 38-40 crores nett collection on day 1, breaking the record of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

(36 crores). One can witness the immense craze of fans for the movie across the country.

On the other hand, the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw titled Sam Bahadur is also one of the most anticipated Hindi movies of the year. Featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra with Vicky Kaushal, it has a decent buzz among the audience.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial Sam Bahadur received a positive response for the trailer and registered a decent advance booking. As per reports, Ronnie Screwvala’s production is expected to open in a range of 6-8 crores nett, which is decent enough considering the mighty opponent Animal.



