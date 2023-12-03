Sam Bahadur and Animal 3rd Day Collection- Ranbir’s Action Thriller Crosses 200 Cr in 3 Days

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal has set the box office on fire. After an earth-shattering opening, the film remained outstanding throughout the weekend and crossed the 200-crore milestone in just 3 days at the domestic box office including all languages.

Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri with Ranbir Kapoor, the action thriller Animal created a solid impact on the audience. Due to positive word of mouth and a huge buzz, the film is getting an overwhelming response on single screens as well as in multiplexes across the country.

On the opening day, Animal

took a phenomenal start and did a business of 63.80 crores nett. With healthy growth over the weekend, it garnered 67.27 crores on Saturday andon Sunday. After 3 days, it registered a total ofnett from all versions- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

From the Hindi version alone, Animal registered a 3-day total of 177.70 crores with 54.75 crores on Friday, 58.37 crores on Saturday, and 64.58 crores on Sunday. Whereas Tamil and Telugu versions contributed 27.40 crores in 3 days including 9.05 crores on Friday, 8.90 crores on Saturday, and 9.45 crores on Sunday.

On the other hand, the war drama Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal, is heading decently at the box office despite being affected by the mighty opponent Animal. The film has received favourable reactions from critics as well as the audience and garnered positive word of mouth.

On Friday, the Meghna Gulzar directorial Sam Bahadur opened on a decent note and minted 6.25 crores. With a good boost in metro cities over the weekend, it managed to collect 9 crores on Saturday and 11.25 crores on Sunday. After 3 days, the film registered a total of 26.50 crores nett.



