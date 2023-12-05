Sam Bahadur and Animal 5th Day Collection- Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Crosses 280 Cr

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is showing an exceptional trend at the box office. After a blockbuster weekend, it registered the biggest Monday ever in Hindi Cinema and surpassed the record of Gadar 2 (38.70 crores). Still, it has a super-strong hold and garnered over 280 crores nett in just 5 days from India including all versions.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal was opened on an earth-shattering note on Friday and registered the all-time highest opening for Ranbir Kapoor. In the opening weekend, it did a business of 201.76 crores nett with 63.80 crores on Friday, 67.27 crores on Saturday, and 70.69 crores on Sunday including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The action thriller Animal

managed to collect 44.47 crores on Monday, which is the highest ever. Then on Tuesday, it maintained the pace and minted with a minimal drop in footfall.

From the Hindi version alone, Animal scored 250.91 crores nett in 5 days including 176.58 crores at the weekend, 40.06 crores on Monday, and 34.27 crores on Tuesday. The Tamil and Telugu versions contributed 33.12 crores in 5 days with 25.18 crores at the weekend, 4.41 crores on Monday, and 3.53 crores on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal starrer war drama Sam Bahadur is being appreciated by everyone but affected by the mighty opponent Animal at the box office. In the opening weekend, it did a business of 25.55 crores with 6.25 crores on Friday, 9 crores on Saturday, and 10.30 crores on Sunday.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial Sam Bahadur is showing a decent trend on weekdays and bagged 3.50 crores on Monday. With a slight drop, the film managed to collect 3.10 crores and registered a 5-day total of 32.15 crores nett. At the worldwide box office, it grossed over 475 crores in 5 days.



