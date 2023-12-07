Sam Bahadur and Animal 7th Day Collection- Ranbir Kapoor starrer Garners 340 Cr+ in a Week

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a blockbuster weekend, the action thriller Animal maintained an exceptional pace on weekdays across the country and registered a heroic first week at the box office including all versions. Whereas the war drama Sam Bahadur remained steady on weekdays after a decent opening weekend.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, Animal has set the box office on fire. From the very first day, it is smashing records and did a whopping business of 201.76 crores in the opening weekend with 63.80 crores on Friday, 67.27 crores on Saturday, and 70.69 crores on Sunday from all languages.

Then on weekdays as well, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial remained outstanding despite ‘A’ certification and collected 44.47 crores on Monday, 37.82 crores on Tuesday, and 30.45 crores on Wednesday. With a further decline, Animal

managed to garnered 26.10 crores on Thursday and registered a 7-day total of 341.60 crores nett including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

From the Hindi version alone, Animal entered the 300-crore club in a week and minted 303.20 crores nett with 176.58 crores at the weekend, 40.06 crores on Monday, 34.02 crores on Tuesday, 27.80 crores on Wednesday, and 24.74 crores on Thursday.

While, the Tamil and Telugu versions contributed 38.40 crores combined for the film in 7 days including 25.18 crores at the weekend, 4.41 crores on Monday, 3.80 crores on Tuesday, 2.65 crores on Wednesday, and 2.36 crores on Thursday.

On the other hand, Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, was affected by the mighty opponent but still managed to remain overall decent. It did a business of 25.55 crores nett in the opening weekend with 6.25 crores on Friday, 9 crores on Saturday, and 10.30 crores on Sunday.

On weekdays, Sam Bahadur witnessed a significant drop but stayed steady and bagged 3.50 crores on Monday, 3.50 crores on Tuesday, 3.35 crores on Wednesday, and 3.10 crores on Thursday. After 7 days, it registered a total of 39 crores nett at the domestic box office.



