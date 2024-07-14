Sarfira 3rd Day Collection – Akshay Kumar starrer Registers a Low Weekend

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The latest offering of superstar Akshay Kumar, Sarfira was released this Friday amid low pre-release buzz among the audience and unfortunately took a poor start at the box office. Despite positive reactions, the Hindi drama film remained dull throughout the weekend.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Sarfira is the Hindi remake of Kongara’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (2020) which itself was an adaptation of GR Gopinath’s memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. It is the story of a middle-class man whose ambition is to start an affordable airline to break economic and social barriers.

Sarfira marks the 150th film of Akshay Kumar in a leading role, it also features Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan. The film has received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience owing to its inspirational and well-executed storyline backed by excellent performances.

Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, Sarfira opened on an extremely low note on Friday and did a business of only 2.50 crores nett, which is the lowest opening for Akshay Kumar in the last 15 years. It is even lower than Akshay’s Selfiee

Due to positive word of mouth, Sarfira witnessed significant growth over the weekend but still, remained overall low. On Saturday, the film took a jump of 80% vis-a-vis Friday and minted 4.50 crores nett. With further growth, it bagged 5.50 crores on Sunday and registered a 3-day total of 12.50 crores nett at the domestic box office.



