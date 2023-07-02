Satya Prem Ki Katha 4th Day Collection – Registers Decent Weekend, Carry On Jatta 3 Phenomenal

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

After a decent start at the box office, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha maintained a good pace over the 4-day extended opening weekend. Whereas Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa starrer Punjabi movie Carry On Jatta 3 has shattered all the previous records and registered a fantastic weekend.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the Hindi romantic musical drama Satyaprem Ki Katha has received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. Being a love story, it didn’t receive much response on single screens but the multiplex audience is showing good support across the country.

On Thursday, Satyaprem Ki Katha opened on a slow note in the morning. After the noon shows, the movie witnessed good growth due to the Eid holiday and managed to collect 9.25 crores, which is the 6th-best opening of the year so far in Hindi cinema. On Friday, as expected, it took a dip and minted 7 crores.

Then on Saturday, Satyaprem Ki Katha picked up the pace and scored 10.10 crores. With further growth on Sunday, the movie bagged an amount of 12.65 crores and registered a 4-day total of 39 crores nett at the domestic box office from around 2200 screens. Now the real challenge is on Monday, which will decide its fate at the box office.

On the other hand, Smeep Kang’s directorial Punjabi comedy drama Carry On Jatta 3 is setting new records from the very first day at the box office. The movie is getting an overwhelming response from the audience in Punjab and Delhi. On Thursday, it took a fantastic opening of 4.50 crores nett, which is the biggest ever in Punjabi cinema.

On Friday, as expected, Carry On Jatta 3 recorded a decline and minted 3.75 crores. Over the weekend, it picked up strongly and raked a business of 5 crores on Saturday and 5.50 crores on Sunday. After 4 days, the movie has registered a total collection of 18.75 crores nett (25 crores gross) from Punjab, Delhi, and the rest of India.

In the overseas market as well, Carry On Jatta 3 is showing excellent performance and has grossed approx. 47 crores at the worldwide box office in 4 days.



