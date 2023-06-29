Satyaprem Ki Katha, Spy Hindi and Carry On Jatta 3 Punjabi 1st Day Collection

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

After the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are back together with a love story Satyaprem Ki Katha. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie is getting positive reactions from the audience. Being a romantic drama, it witnessed a low response in mass centres but still registered an overall decent opening at the box office.

On Thursday, despite the Eid holiday, Satyaprem Ki Katha opened on a slow note in the morning across India. After the noon shows, the movie reported decent growth in footfall and managed to register the fifth-best opening of the year in Hindi cinema with 9.22 crores nett at the domestic box office.

The major contribution is made by multiplexes, while single screens are not getting much audience. But as Satyprem Ki Katha has garnered positive word of mouth, it is expected to show a healthy jump over the weekend.

In parallel to SPKK, the Pan-India film Spy is also in theatres now and has received mixed reactions from critics as well as the audience. Featuring Kartikeya 2‘s Nikhil Siddhartha, the thriller reported a dull start in Hindi circuits and registered an opening of only 0.75 crore from 400 screens.

On the other hand, the third instalment of the biggest Punjabi franchise, Carry On Jatta 3 is getting a solid response from the audience and registered a bumper opening. Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa starrer rom-com did a business of 3.25 crores on Thursday from Punjab and nearby regions.



