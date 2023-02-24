Selfiee 1st Day Collection – Disastrous Opening due to makers’ big blunder!

[Total: 2 Average: 3 ]

Selfiee, the film which was creating a huge buzz across the country till last week, unfortunately, released like a dud this Friday and all credit for that goes to its makers and the actor himself. The makers tried an experiment of opening the advance bookings late and Akshay Kumar got busy shooting for his upcoming films at the last moment.

Definitely, the makers did a big blunder by not opening the advance bookings on Sunday. One has no idea whether it was a deliberate move or there was a dispute between the makers and the distributor, but this caused a huge loss to the film at the box office on its opening day as most of the public was not aware that the film is actually releasing just a day after its advance booking announcement.

On Friday, Selfiee took a very poor start in the morning and didn’t witness much growth throughout the day. The mass centres as well as the multiplexes recorded very dull responses across the country. In several cities, shows got cancelled due to no audience which is quite strange for a film associated with one of the biggest superstars in India.

Shockingly, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee registered a disastrous opening at the domestic box office with only 2.45 crores nett from around 2200 screens. This is lower than last week’s release Shehzada

(6 crores) and even one of Akshay’s least-liked films Chandni Chowk To China did an opening business of 5.57 crores in 2009.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Hind action drama Selfiee has received favourable reviews from critics but getting mixed reactions from the audience. The beginning of the year 2023 is not looking good for Akshay Kumar, and the year 2022 was also not in his favour. Perhaps the time has come for him to brainstorm and stop remaking South Indian films. He should stop doing so many films in a year now and should do only two films with more focus.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has entered its fifth weekend and still has enough hold over the audience. After collecting 520.16 crores in 4 weeks, the film managed to score 1.17 crore on its 5th Friday and registered a 31-day total of 521.33 crores nett with 503.25 crores from Hindi and 18.08 crores from Tamil and Telugu.



