Selfiee 3rd Day Collection – Poor 1st Weekend, Pathaan stays Strong!

Superstar Akshay Kumar’s latest offering Selfiee failed badly at the box office. After a shockingly low opening, it struggled throughout and registered a very poor opening weekend. The disastrous performance of the film has sent shock waves across the industry as no one would have been imagining such a worst-case scenario.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee has received mostly favourable reviews from critics but failed to create the desired post-release buzz among the audience. The weak promotional strategy of the makers and the decision to open advance bookings so late ruined the game otherwise the film could have garnered better even with negative reactions.

On Friday, Selfiee

opened on a disappointing note and did a business of only 2.55 crores. On Saturday, despite a jump of 49.02%, it remained poor and minted an amount of 3.80 crores. Following a similar trend, the film rakedon Sunday and registered a 3-day total ofnett at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is still not ready to slow down at the box office in its 5th weekend. After collecting a whopping total of 520.16 crores nett in 4 weeks including all versions, the film is now in the 5th week and started the weekend on a steady note with 1.02 crore on the 5th Friday.

On the 5th Saturday, Pathaan recorded a solid jump of 94.12% and collected 1.98 crores. With further growth, Siddharth Anand’s directorial bagged 2.71 crores on the 5th Sunday and registered a 33-day total of 525.87 crores nett including 506.72 crores from Hindi and 18.15 crores from Tamil and Telugu.

At the worldwide box office, Pathaan grossed a total of 1020 crores in 33 days with 636 crores gross from India and 384 crores from overseas.



