Selfiee 7th Day Collection – Registers a Terrible 1st Week, Pathaan has a Strong Week 5!

Unfortunately, the latest film of superstar Akshay Kumar with Emraan Hashmi, Selfiee faced rejection from the audience in mass centres as well as metros and registered a terrible first week at the domestic box office. Whereas superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s recent offering Pathaan is still scoring well in its 5th week despite limited screens and reduced ticket prices.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence received overall positive reviews from critics but failed to create the desired impact on the public. Selfiee

took a poor start at the box office and did a business of only 10.30 crores nett in the opening weekend with 2.55 crores on Friday, 3.80 crores on Saturday, and 3.95 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, as expected, the action drama Selfiee reported a drop and minted an amount of 1.10 crore on Monday, 1 crore on Tuesday, and 0.85 crore on Wednesday. With a further decline, the film bagged 0.75 crore on Thursday and registered a 7-day total of 14 crores nett from over 2000 screens across India.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan still has enough hold over the audience. After collecting a massive total of 520.16 crores nett in the first 4 weeks including all versions, the mass entertainer collected 5.50 crores in the 5th weekend with 1.02 crore on Friday, 1.98 crore on Saturday, and 2.50 crores on Sunday.

On weekdays, despite a usual drop in footfall, Siddharth Anand’s directorial remained steady and minted 0.82 crore on Monday, 0.77 core on Tuesday, 0.77 crore on Wednesday, and 0.72 crore on Thursday. After 5 weeks (37 days), Pathaan registered a total of 528.74 crores nett including 510.50 crores from Hindi, and 18.24 crores combined from Tamil and Telugu.

At the worldwide box office, the third franchise of the YRF’s spy universe Pathaan grossed a total of 1027 crores in 37 days with 640 crores gross from India and 387 crores from overseas.



