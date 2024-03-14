Shaitaan 7th Day Collection – Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses 81 Cr in a Week

[Total: 3 Average: 5 ]

After a fantastic opening weekend, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janki Bodiwala starrer supernatural horror film Shaitaan registered a terrific week at the box office. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film received huge appreciation from critics and it is getting an excellent response from audiences across the country.

Pen Marudhar presentation, Shaitaan impressed many owing to its intriguing storyline backed by outstanding performances of the leading cast. From the audience as well across most circuits, the film is getting positive reactions and garnered solid word of mouth.

Shaitaan was released last Friday amid good pre-release buzz and as expected took a solid start at the box office with 15.21 crores. Over the weekend, the film recorded good growth and minted a total of 55.13 crores nett in 3 days including 19.18 crores on Saturday and 20.47 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, Shaitaan witnessed some drop in footfalls but remained rock-steady with 7.81 crores on Monday. On a similar note, the film bagged 6.57 crores on Tuesday and 6.27 crores on Wednesday. With further decline on Thursday, it managed to collect 5.82 crores and registered a 7-day total of 81.60 crores nett at the domestic box office.

In the international market as well, Shaitaan is performing decently and grossed 117.47 crores at the worldwide box office in a week including 97.14 crores gross from India and 20.33 crores gross from overseas. As per the current trend, the Ajay Devgn starrer is expected to remain strong in the second week as well despite a couple of new Hindi releases.



