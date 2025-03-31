Sikandar 2nd Day Collection: Crosses 62 Cr in 2 Days across India

[Total: 4 Average: 5 ]

One of the most-awaited Hindi films of the year, superstar Salman Khan starrer Sikandar is finall in theatres and getting excellent response across the country, especially in mass circuits. However the film took a lower opening than expected and mixed reviews but the excitement for it is still strong among the moviegoers.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action-thriller Sikandar has received mixed reviews from critics as the film fails to live up to expectations due to its weak storyline. From the audience as well, it is getting mixed response and this is because everyone has a lot of expectations from Salman Khan.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar was released on Sunday and took a strong start on single screens but decent on multiplexes. At the end with some growth in evening and night shows, it managed to register the 7th-highest opening for Salman with 30.06 crores nett (35.47 crores gross) from 5000+ screens across India.

With this opening, Sikandar has also emerged as the 4th-highest Eid opening for Salman after Bharat

(2019 / 42.30 crores), Sultan (2016 / 36.54 crores), and Ek Tha Tiger (2012 / 32.93 crores). Also, it has become the 29th-highest opening film of all time in India by pushing Aamir Khan’s Dangal (2016 / 29.78 crores) down to the 30th position.

On the next day i.e. Monday, due to Eid festivities, Sikandar opened on a flat note but picked up well from the evening shows and garnered a business of 32.56 crores (38.42 crores gross) nett. With this, it has registered a 2-day total of 62.62 crores nett (73.89 crores gross). At the worldwide box office, the film has grossed around 107.64 crores in 2 days including 33.75 crores gross from overseas.



