Sikandar 4th Day Collection: Salman Khan starrer Crashes at the Box Office on Wednesday!

One of the much-awaited Hindi films of the year, superstar Salman Khan starrer Sikandar has unfortunately started crashing at the box office from its fourth day of release. After the below-expected but overall strong start over the weekend and Eid holiday, the film is facing rejection from the audience in weekdays, which is evident by the box office numbers.

The AR Murugadoss directorial Sikandar has failed to live up to the expectations of many critics as well as the audience across the country. Owing to its weak storyline, the film has garnered mixed word of mouth. With the support of fans, it passed the weekend on a strong note, but weekdays are looking tough to survive.

Featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna along with Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Kajal Aggarwala, the action-thriller Sikandar

was released on Sunday and managed to register the 2nd-highest opening of the year so far after Chhaava (33.10 crores) with 30.06 crores nett (35.47 crores gross). On Monday, the film remained flat in the morning due to Eid but recorded good growth from the evening shows and minted 33.36 crores (39.37 crores gross).

From the third day (Tuesday) onwards, Sajid Nadiadwala’s production Sikandar started declining and raked a business of 23.02 crores nett (27.16 crores gross) after 30.99% drop. Then on Wednesday, the film witnessed a collapse, an abrupt fall of around 55% and collected 10.36 crores nett (12.21 crores gross) on day 4.

After this, Sikandar has registered a 4-day total of 96.80 crores nett (114.21 crores gross) at the domestic box office from approx. 5500 screens. At the worldwide box office, the film has grossed 159.86 crores in 4 days including 45.65 crores gross from overseas.



