Sikandar Day 1 Box Office Collection Prediction – Salman Khan starrer is Set for a Strong Opening!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

More than a year after Tiger 3, superstar Salman Khan is back on the big screen with an action-thriller titled Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss directorial is all set to be released on Sunday (Eid) amid a huge excitement of fans and moviegoers across the globe.

Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj & Kajal Aggarwal alongside Salman Khan, Sikandar has recorded slightly lower advance bookings than expected in top 3 national chains of multiplex, but still the response is fantastic and the film is ready to take the box office by storm.

Being a mass entertainer, Sikandar is getting an overwhelming response on single screens across the country and it will definitely make a major contribution to its opening business. Salman Khan’s last Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) was not a success due to a weak storyline and was opened at 15.81 crores nett on day 1.

Going by the reports, Sikandar is expected to register an opening of around 31-34 crores nett at the domestic box office, which is not great considering Salman Khan’s stardom but it is excellent enough to take a start pre-Eid. If everthing falls on place, it can easily cross the mark of 100-crore in the first 3 days of release.



