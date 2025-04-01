Sikandar Day 3 Collection- Salman Khan’s Film Mints Over 85 Cr in 3 Days!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The first ever collaboration between superstar Salman Khan and director AR Murugadoss, the much-awaited Hindi biggie Sikandar has failed to cross the 100-crore nett mark at the box office even after 3 days of its release. The film registered below-expected business in its first 2 days but still remained overall strong due to public holidays. Unfortunately, on day 3, it recorded a significant drop in footfalls, which is definitely not a positive sign.

Featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna along with Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Kajal Aggarwal, Sikandar failed to live up to the expectations of many critics owing to its weak storyline. Even the audience is giving mixed reactions and criticizing Salman for his wrong choices. However, bhaijaan fans are showing excellent support to the film across the country.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production Sikandar was released on Sunday and took an overall solid start in the morning. With ordinary growth in the evening and night shows, the film managed to registered an opening of 30.06 crores nett (35.47 crores gross) at the box office from over 5000 screens across India. With this, it has emerged as the 4th-highest Eid opening and 7th-highest career opening for Salman Khan.

On Monday being a holiday on account of Eid, Sikandar

witnessed a jump of 10.98% and minted an amount of 33.36 crore nett (39.37 crores gross). Then on day 3 i.e. Tuesday, the film recorded a decline of 33.57% and garnerednett (26.14 crores gross). After this, it has registered a 3-day total ofnett (100.98 crores gross) at the domestic box office.

The current trend is not positive, but the film has to remain steady in weekdays otherwise it will also be a disaster like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023). At the worldwide box office, Sikandar has grossed 142.63 crores in 3 days including 41.65 crores gross from overseas.



