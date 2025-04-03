Sikandar Day 5 Collection: Salman Khan’s Film Finally Enters the 100 Crore Club in India

[Total: 1 Average: 4 ]

The new offering of superstar Salman Khan, Sikandar has finally joined the 100-crore club at the domestic box office on its 5th day of release. Being a bhaijaan film, this milestone was expected to be achieved within the first 3 days, but unfortunately it a bit long. Due to mixed word of mouth, the film is loosing its hold over the audience very soon.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action-thriller Sikandar has received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience across the country. Owing to its weak storyline, the film failed to meet the expectations of moviegoers and this is why facing rejection at the box office.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar

was released on Sunday and registered a below-expected but overall strong opening of 30.06 crores nett (35.47 crores gross) across India, which is the 7th-highest normal-day opening and 4th-highest Eid opening for Salman Khan.

On Monday, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar took a flat start in the morning due to Eid but recorded decent growth from the evening shows and collected 33.36 crores nett (39.37 crores gross). The next day i.e. Tuesday, the film witnessed a significant drop in business and minted 23.02 crores nett (27.16 crores gross).

Then on Wednesday, unexpectedly, Sikandar crashed by 48.96% and did a business of only 11.75 crores nett (13.85 crores gross). With further decline on Thursday, the film managed to rake 8.75 crores nett (10.31 crores gross) and registered a week 1 (5-day) total of 106.94 crores nett (126.16 crores gross) from approx. 5500 screens nationwide.

At the worldwide box office, Sikandar has grossed 171.56 crores in 5 days including 45.40 crores gross from the overseas market. The struggle of Sikandar at the box office proves that audiences are no longer looking for just star power but strong content. So now they must be looking forward to Kesari: Chapter 2 and Raid 2.



