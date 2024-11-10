Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 10th Day Collection: Crosses 200 Crores in India

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

After a fantastic first week at the box office, the Hindi biggies Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 picked up well in the second weekend and crossed the 200-crore mark despite a clash. Although Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 scored better in weekend 2, Singham Again is still leading overall but with a lesser margin.

The fifth film of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, Singham Again recorded a bumper opening and did a fabulous business of 125 crores in weekend 1 with 43.70 crores on Friday, 44.50 crores on Saturday, and 36.80 crores on Sunday. On weekdays as well, it maintained the pace very well and took its one week total to 186.60 crores with 19.20 crores on Monday, 16.50 crores on Tuesday, 14.70 crores on Wednesday, and 11.20 crores on Thursday.

Now the Ajay Devgn starrer action-drama is in the second week and managed to score excellent in the weekend with 10 crores on Friday, 15 crores on Saturday, and 16.90 crores on Sunday. With this, Singham Again

registered a 10-day total ofnett at the domestic box office and surpassed the lifetime total of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (213.55 crores).

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which was lagging in the first week, is now preparing to take a lead. After a strong week 1 with 168.86 crores including 36.60 crores on Friday, 38.40 crores on Saturday, 35.20 crores on Sunday, 17.80 crores on Monday, 15.91 crores on Tuesday, 12.74 crores on Wednesday, and 12.21 crores on Thursday.

The Anees Bazmee directorial entered in weekend 2 on a terrific note and minted 12.40 crores on 2nd Friday. Further with good growth, it bagged 17.40 crores on 2nd Saturday, and 19.10 crores on 2nd Sunday. After 10 days, the total collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become 217.76 crores nett.



