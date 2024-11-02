Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day 2 Collection: Register Another Huge Day

After tremendous openings at the box office on day 1, the latest Hindi offerings Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 remained super strong on day 2 as well and registered another huge day. Despite a clash, both the films are getting wonderful response from the audience across the country.
The star studded action-drama Singham Again featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor & more, has lived up to the expectations and received positive reviews from many critics. From the viewers as well, it is getting very favorable reactions and has garnered a solid word of mouth.
On Friday, the Rohit Shetty directorial took a bumper start and emerged as the biggest opener for Ajay Devgn with 43.70 crores nett. Singham Again
On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Triptii Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has also impressed the critics and received mostly positive reviews. From the audience as well, this one too is getting a good support nationwide.
The Anees Bazmee directorial horror-comedy opened on a terrific note on Friday and registered a fantastic opening of 36.60 crores nett, which is the best one for Kartik so far. On Saturday as well, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 remained rock-solid and collected 38.40 crores nett. After 2 days, the film has a recorded a total of 75 crores nett.
Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are set to enter the 100-crore club on Sunday. As of now, Ajay Devgn starrer is ahead of BB3, but anything can happen after the weekend as the margin is not very big.
