Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day 2 Collection: Register Another Huge Day

After tremendous openings at the box office on day 1, the latest Hindi offerings Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 remained super strong on day 2 as well and registered another huge day. Despite a clash, both the films are getting wonderful response from the audience across the country.

The star studded action-drama Singham Again featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor & more, has lived up to the expectations and received positive reviews from many critics. From the viewers as well, it is getting very favorable reactions and has garnered a solid word of mouth.

On Friday, the Rohit Shetty directorial took a bumper start and emerged as the biggest opener for Ajay Devgn with 43.70 crores nett. Singham Again

maintained the pace on Saturday as well and mintednett, taking its 2-day total collection tonett at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Triptii Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has also impressed the critics and received mostly positive reviews. From the audience as well, this one too is getting a good support nationwide.

The Anees Bazmee directorial horror-comedy opened on a terrific note on Friday and registered a fantastic opening of 36.60 crores nett, which is the best one for Kartik so far. On Saturday as well, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 remained rock-solid and collected 38.40 crores nett. After 2 days, the film has a recorded a total of 75 crores nett.

Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are set to enter the 100-crore club on Sunday. As of now, Ajay Devgn starrer is ahead of BB3, but anything can happen after the weekend as the margin is not very big.



