Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 1st Day Collection Prediction: Diwali Box Office

The big Bollywood clash between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to take place this Friday amid the tremendous craze of fans worldwide. Both the films have a solid pre-release buzz and are likely to take the box office by storm. Going by the trends of pre-bookings, this could be a historic Diwali for the industry.

A direct sequel to Singham Returns (2014), Singham Again has already won the pre-release battle against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the latest installment in the Anees Bazmee’s very successful horror comedy franchise. Mostly multiplexes and single screens across the country have alotted 60% shows to Singham Again, while 40% to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Both the franchises- Singham and Bhool Bhulaiyaa have a terrific track record at the box office. Considering the facts and reports, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again can open in a range of 35-38 crores nett which will be fantastic, while Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can take a solid opening with 22-25 crores nett.

The much-awaited offering from director Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe, Singham Again is a star-studded action drama featuring Ajay Devgan in the title role, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor.

Shetty didn’t stop there, he further joined forces with superstar Salman Khan who will be seen in a cameo role in the film as his iconic character Chulbul Pandey. Khan’s presence will surely make a huge dent in the opponent’s business. Reportedly, he didn’t charge any fee for the cameo role in Singham Again.

Coming to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, then it is not weaker than Singham Again in any sense. Despite having lesser shows compared to its rival, the Anees Bazmee directorial will give close competition for sure. The film starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Bala, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Triptii Dimri alongside Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma, is being promoted very well on ground.



