Sky Force 1st Day Collection: Akshay Kumar starrer takes a Decent Start!

Akshay Kumar’s first film Sky Force in the year 2025 is finally in theatres and fortunately, it is getting positive response from the audience across the country. The last few years have not been favourable for Akshay; except OMG 2, none of his films performed as per expectations. So now fans have good expectations from his new offering as it took a decent start at the box office on Friday.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the war action drama Sky Force has created a good impact on viewers. Owing to its gripping storyline backed by solid performances of the leading starcast, the film received positive reactions from critics as well as the audience. Everyone is hoping that this can be a comeback film for Akshay Kumar after a number of flops in a row.

The first full-fledged collaboration of Khiladi Kumar and Dinesh Vijan (Maddock Films) after a cameo in Stree 2, Sky Force opened on a decent note in the morning on Friday. Aided by the discounted tickets price, the film witnessed good footfall in multiplexes throughout the day and managed to close the counter at around 12.60 crores nett at the domestic box office.

Compared to Akshay Kumar’s stardom, the opening figures are not very impressive, but being a content-driven film, one cannot expect Sky Force to open at a record level. But now, it is expected to grow significantly over the weekend due to the positive buzz. Also, the discount on tickets is not just for the opening day, so the film should collect around 50 crores in the first weekend.

Based on a true story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike on Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in 1965 during Indo-Pakistani war, Sky Force features debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur alongside Akshay Kumar.



