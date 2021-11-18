Sooryavanshi 14th Day Collection: Mints over 166 crores in 2 weeks!

[Total: 1 Average: 5 /5]

The first-ever collaboration between two hit machines of Bollywood – superstar Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is running successfully at the box office across India and has already emerged as the first hit of the year 2021. After a blockbuster opening week, this action entertainer has remained strong in its second week as well.

Features Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay Kumar along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in special appearances, Sooryavanshi is getting excellent response from the very first day and has single-handedly revived the box office in North India. The film has brought the audience back to theatres and paved the way for upcoming big-ticket Hindi films.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, Sooryavanshi was opened at a fantastic note and registered the second-best opening of Akshay Kumar’s career. By remaining rock-solid throughout, it did a business of 120.66 crores in its first week which included 77.08 crores in the weekend and 43.58 crores on weekdays from 3519 screens nationwide. [Sooryavanshi Day-Wise Collection]

In the second weekend, the film picked up well after a dip and minted the amount of 30.57 crores with 6.83 crores on Friday, 10.35 crores on Saturday, and 13.39 crores on Sunday. Then on weekdays, at a steady note, it managed to score 4.50 crores on Monday, 3.92 crores on Tuesday, and 3.42 crores on Wednesday.

On the next day i.e. 2nd Thursday, Sooryavanshi bagged the amount of 3.16 crores and put up a total of 166.23 crores nett (196.02 crores gross) on the board after 2 weeks at the domestic box office. With this, the worldwide total of the film after 14 days has become 249.59 crores gross including 53.57 crores gross from overseas.



