Sooryavanshi 24th Day Collection – Shows a better trend in its 4th Weekend than SMJ2

Almost a month back released action-entertainer Sooryavanshi starring superstar Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif still has enough hold over the audience despite having a couple of new Hindi releases in the opposite. After three solid weeks, the film showed a better box office trend in its fourth weekend as compared to the new offering Satyameva Jayate 2.

The first-ever collaboration of two hit-machines of Bollywood – Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi has got succeed to bring back the audience to theatres after a long time. It has single-handedly revived the cinemas in North India and brought back the spark at the box office.

Due to the positive word of mouth, Sooryavanshi was opened on a blockbuster note and registered a business of 120.66 crores in the first week by staying rock-solid throughout. Maintaining a strong pace further, the film managed to score 45.57 crores in the second and 18.70 crores in the third week. After 3 weeks, its total collection was recorded as 184.93 crores nett. [Sooryavanshi Day Wise Collection Report]

Reliance Entertainment’s presentation has now entered the fourth week and still continues to score despite new releases. Sooryavanshi started its 4th weekend on a steady note and managed to collect 0.71 crore on Friday. On its 4th Saturday, it showed a huge growth vis-a-vis the previous day and minted an amount of 1.43 crore.

Then on Sunday, with a further jump, it raked a business of 2.06 crores and has put up a total collection of 189.13 crores nett (223.03 crores gross) at the domestic box office after 24 days. In the international market as well, Sooryavanshi is running successfully and has grossed 284.10 crores at the worldwide box office so far including 61.07 crores gross from overseas.



