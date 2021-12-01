Antim 6th Day and Sooryavanshi 27th Day Collection: Maintain Solid Hold!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 /5]

Superstar Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and debutante Mahima Makwana starrer action-drama Antim: The Final Truth is enjoying a solid run at the box office from the very first day of its release. After a decent opening, it showed a positive trend over the weekend and now running steadily on weekdays.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth is getting good support from Salman Khan fans across the country. Due to the positive word of mouth, it had managed to stay strong in the weekend and registered a business of 18.61 crores which included 5.03 crores on Friday, 6.03 crores on Saturday, and 7.55 crores on Sunday from nearly 3200 screens in India.

Presented by Salman Khan Films, Antim is now running on weekdays and still has a very good hold over the audience and minted an amount of 3.24 crore on Monday and 2.90 crore on Tuesday. On a steady note, the film has bagged a business of 2.53 crores on Wednesday and has put up a total of 27.28 crores nett at the domestic box office after 6 days.

In this race at the box office, November’s first week released action-entertainer Sooryavanshi is still showing its power. After securing a massive total in the first 3 weeks, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer film is maintaining solid grip in the fourth week as well. It did a business of 4.19 crores in the 4th weekend with 0.71 crore on Friday, 1.43 crore on Saturday, and 2.05 crores on Sunday. [Sooryavanshi Day Wise Collection]

On weekdays, after a minimal drop, hit-machine Rohit Shetty’s directorial managed to rake 0.62 crore on Monday and 0.63 crore on Tuesday. On its 4th Wednesday, Sooryavanshi added an amount of 0.55 crore to its account and increased the 27-day total collection to 190.92 crores nett (225.14 crores gross). At the worldwide box office, the film has grossed 286.37 crores so far including 61.23 crores gross from overseas.



