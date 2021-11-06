Sooryavanshi 2nd Day Collection: Rakes over 50 crores in 2 days!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 /5]

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn & Ranveer Singh starrer latest Hindi action film Sooryavanshi has brought back spark at the box office. After a massive opening on Friday, the film has witnessed a strong hold on Saturday as well and crossed the mark of 50-crore in 2 days of release at the domestic box office.

Directed by the hit-machine Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi has successfully created a solid impression on viewers and is being appreciated by everyone globally. Positive reviews from critics and positive word of mouth from the audience helped the film to perform better than the earlier expectations.

On its very first day, the biggest action entertainer of the year, Sooryavanshi was started at a decent note in the morning and recorded tremendous growth from the afternoon shows. At the end of the day, it registered an excellent business of 26.29 crores nett (31.30 crores gross) and emerged as Akshay Kumar‘s second-highest opening day grossing film so far.

On Saturday, the film recorded terrific occupancy across all the centres and minted the amount of 24.11 crores nett. With this, the total collection of Sooryavanshi after 2 days has become 50.40 crores nett (60 crores gross) from 3519 screens across India. On Sunday as well, it is expected to remain rock solid at the box office.

From the international market as well, Sooryavanshi is getting a good response. On a terrific note, the film grossed 8.10 crores on Friday from the overseas centres. With further growth, it raked the business of 10.05 crores on Saturday. In 2 days, Reliance Entertainment’s presentation has grossed approx. 78 crores worldwide including 18.15 crores gross from 1300 overseas screens.



