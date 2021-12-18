Spider Man No Way Home 3rd Day Collection: Shows Growth – Pushpa Hindi 2nd Day

[Total: 3 Average: 4.7 /5]

Hollywood’s latest offering, Spider-Man: No Way Home is making huge money at the Indian box office. After a stellar start on Thursday, it recorded a significant drop in business in the South due to a tough opponent Pushpa: The Rise but still managed to remain overall strong on Friday. Showing an uptrend, the Tom Holland starrer picked up the pace on Saturday.

The third film in the Spider-Man franchise, Jon Watts’ directorial has impressed all the critics and getting wonderful from the audience in India due to the positive word of mouth. Spider-Man: No Way Home was hit the theatres on Thursday and registered a phenomenal opening business of 32.67 crores net with around 70% occupancy.

On Friday, Marvel Studios’ film witnessed a drop of 37.65% and minted an amount of 20.37 crores. On Saturday, Spider-Man: No Way Home showed a decent jump vis-a-vis Friday and bagged a business of 26.07 crores. With this, the film has increased its 3-day total collection to 79.11 crores net (100.25 crores gross) from 3264 screens including all versions.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise which was released a day later on Friday, is ruling the box office in the South. Directed by Sukumar, this Telugu action crime drama has managed to create a solid impact on viewers and is giving a tough competition to Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office there.

Other than the South Indian languages, Pushpa: The Rise has been released in Hindi also and the public response in the Hindi circuit is decent despite limited screening. On Friday, the Hindi version was opened at 3 crores which is higher than the opening numbers of KGF Hindi (2.10 crores).

Then on Saturday, Pushpa Hindi added an amount of 3.45 crores to its account and registered a total collection of 6.45 crores within 2 days. Across the country including all versions, Pushpa: The Rise has grossed approx. 80 crores in 2 days with 52.50 crores gross on Friday and 27.50 crores on Saturday.



