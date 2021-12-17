Spider Man No Way Home Drops but Remains Strong on 2nd Day – Pushpa Hindi 1st Day Collection

[Total: 2 Average: 5 /5]

The latest superhero film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the second-highest opening Hollywood film at the Indian box office. After a fantastic start in India on Thursday, Tom Holland starrer has witnessed a significant drop on Friday but still managed to remain super strong.

Directed by Jon Watts, the third film in the Spider-Man franchise is getting an overwhelming response all across the country. It has received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience and garnered solid word of mouth. As a result, the film was opened on a phenomenal note on Thursday and did a business of 32.67 crores net.

On Friday, Spider-Man: No Way Home recorded a significant drop in the South due to the release of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. Whereas in North and Rest of India, Marvel’s new offering declined at a usual rate and minted a net amount of 23.13 crores. With this, it has registered a total of 55.80 crores net within 2 days from 3264 screens in India.

In parallel, the much-awaited South Indian film Pushpa: The Rise has hit the theatres on Friday amid wonderful hype in the South and the adjacent regions. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience and as expected, has taken a huge opening in Andhra Pradesh.

Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa: The Rise has been released in Hindi also but it has a normal buzz in the Hindi circuit. On Friday, the Hindi version of the film opened on an average note and raked an opening business of 1.55 crores. Positive word of mouth can help it to score better in the coming days.



