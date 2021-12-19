Spider Man No Way Home 4th Day Collection: Crosses 100 Cr – Pushpa Hindi 3rd Day

By
BOC India Team
-
[Total: 2   Average: 5/5]

Marvel Studios’ keenly-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home has emerged as the second film to enter the 100-crore club at the Indian box office this year after Sooryavanshi. Despite a strong opponent in the South, Pushpa: The Rise, Tom Holland starrer superhero film has registered a massive 4-day extended opening weekend in India.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was released amid a huge hype among the Indian audience and as expected, it is getting a tremendous response at the box office. On Thursday, it was opened on a phenomenal note and did a business of 32.67 crores net.

On Friday, Spider-Man: No Way Home recorded a significant drop and managed to collect 20.37 crores. Maintaining solid momentum, the film picked up on Saturday and minted 26.10 crores. With further growth, it bagged a business of 30.05 crores and registered a total of 109.19 crores net (140 crores gross) at the box office in India within 4 days from 3264 screens including all versions.

In parallel, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer much-awaited Pushpa: The Rise which was released a day later, is also enjoying a mind-blowing run at the box office. The Telugu action crime-drama is receiving a great response down south, while its Hindi version is doing surprisingly well in the Hindi circuit despite Spider-Man: No Way Home.

On Friday, Pushpa (Hindi) was opened on a decent note and did a business of 3 crores. Showing an uptrend over the weekend, it has collected an amount of 4 crores on Saturday and 5.25 crores on Sunday. With this, Sukumar’s directorial has increased its opening weekend total collection to 12.25 crores with limited screening.


RELATED ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here