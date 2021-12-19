Spider Man No Way Home 4th Day Collection: Crosses 100 Cr – Pushpa Hindi 3rd Day

[Total: 2 Average: 5 /5]

Marvel Studios’ keenly-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home has emerged as the second film to enter the 100-crore club at the Indian box office this year after Sooryavanshi. Despite a strong opponent in the South, Pushpa: The Rise, Tom Holland starrer superhero film has registered a massive 4-day extended opening weekend in India.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was released amid a huge hype among the Indian audience and as expected, it is getting a tremendous response at the box office. On Thursday, it was opened on a phenomenal note and did a business of 32.67 crores net.

On Friday, Spider-Man: No Way Home recorded a significant drop and managed to collect 20.37 crores. Maintaining solid momentum, the film picked up on Saturday and minted 26.10 crores. With further growth, it bagged a business of 30.05 crores and registered a total of 109.19 crores net (140 crores gross) at the box office in India within 4 days from 3264 screens including all versions.

In parallel, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer much-awaited Pushpa: The Rise which was released a day later, is also enjoying a mind-blowing run at the box office. The Telugu action crime-drama is receiving a great response down south, while its Hindi version is doing surprisingly well in the Hindi circuit despite Spider-Man: No Way Home.

On Friday, Pushpa (Hindi) was opened on a decent note and did a business of 3 crores. Showing an uptrend over the weekend, it has collected an amount of 4 crores on Saturday and 5.25 crores on Sunday. With this, Sukumar’s directorial has increased its opening weekend total collection to 12.25 crores with limited screening.



