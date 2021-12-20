Spider-Man No Way Home 5th Day Collection – Pushpa Hindi Stays Steady on 4th Day

[Total: 2 Average: 5 /5]

After a blockbuster opening weekend at the Indian box office, Marvel Studios’ latest superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home remained solid on Monday. Whereas the Hindi version of Telugu action crime-drama Pushpa managed to stay steady on the 4th day despite a tough opponent in the Hindi circuit.

Directed by Jon Watts, the third film in the Spider-Man franchise has created a solid impact on the viewers and garnered positive word of mouth. As a result, it was opened on a phenomenal note on Thursday and did a business of 32.67 crores from 3264 screens nationwide. On Friday, the film witnessed a significant drop in footfalls but still remained strong and collected 20.37 crores.

As expected, Spider-Man: No Way Home picked up well over the weekend and registered a business of 108.37 crores within 4 days including 26.10 crores on Saturday and 29.23 crores on Sunday. Then on Monday, Tom Holland starrer recorded a drop of around 31% vis-a-vis Friday and minted an amount of 14.06 crores. With this, the film has increased its 5-day total collection to 122.43 crores net (156.06 crores gross).

In parallel, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer much-awaited Pushpa: The Rise is also running strongly at the box office. Despite limited screening and low promotion in the North, the Hindi version of the film registered a solid weekend with 12 crores including 3 crores on Friday, 4 crores on Saturday, and 5 crores on Sunday.

On Monday, Sukumar’s directorial reported a slight drop of 12.5% vis-a-vis Friday and raked 1.75 crores. Within 4 days, Pushpa: The Rise has registered a total of 13.75 crores from its Hindi version. While in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film has grossed over 90 crores till Monday.



