Spider-Man No Way Home 6th Day and Pushpa Hindi 5th Day Collection in India

[Total: 2 Average: 5 /5]

The third film in the popular Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home is heading very strongly on weekdays after a blockbuster extended 4-day opening weekend at the box office in India. Whereas the Hindi version of the Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise is performing surprising very well in the North despite low promotions.

Directed by Jon Watts, the recent offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home was opened on Thursday amid great hype and did a business of 32.67 crores. Over the weekend, on a solid note, it managed to collect an amount of 108.37cr net including 20.37 crores on Friday, 26.10 crores on Saturday, and 29.23 crores on Sunday.

On Monday, being a normal working day, Marvel’s superhero film witnessed a significant drop in footfalls and added 12.10 crores to its account. With a further decline, Spider-Man: No Way Home minted an amount of 10.35 crores and increased its 6-day total collection to 130.82 crores net (166.75 crores gross) from 3264 screens nationwide.

In parallel, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Telugu action crime-drama Pushpa: The Rise is shattering records at the box office. Not only in the Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but in the Hindi circuit as well, the film is holding good with its Hindi version and grossing solid numbers.

In the opening weekend, the Hindi version of Sukumar’s directorial did a business of 11.84 crores which included 3.11 crores on Friday, 3.55 crores on Saturday, and 5.18 crores on Sunday from limited screens. On Monday, it remained higher than day-1 and garnered 4.25 crores. With a drop, Pushpa (Hindi) managed to rake 3.50 crores and has registered a total of 19.59 crores within 5 days.



