Spider-Man No Way Home 8th Day and Pushpa Hindi 7th Day Collection

After a phenomenal opening at the Indian box office, Marvel’s latest offering Spider-Man: No Way Home remained strong throughout and has registered a fantastic business in an 8-day extended first week. Telugu action crime drama Pushpa has also garnered a solid business in the Hindi circuit despite limited screening.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Benedict Cumberbatch starrer superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in India amid great hype and took a massive start. In the 4-day extended opening weekend, it did a business of 108.37 crores net which included 32.67 crores on Thursday, 20.37 crores on Friday, 26.10 crores on Saturday, and 29.23 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays as well, Jon Watts’ directorial maintained a strong pace despite a significant drop and minted an amount of 12.10 crores on Monday, 10.40 crores on Tuesday, and 8.70 crores on Wednesday. With a further decline, the film managed to collect 7.80 crores and has increased its 8-day total collection to 147.37 crores net (187.85 crores gross) from 3264 screens in India.

In parallel, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has shown solid performance at the box office across India including the Hindi circuit. With its Hindi version, the film had scored 12.62 crores in the opening weekend which included 3.31 crores on Friday, 3.77 crores on Saturday, and 5.54 crores on Sunday.

On weekdays, surprisingly, Sukumar’s directorial remained rock-solid and did a business of 3.68 crores on Monday, 3.57 crores on Tuesday, and 3.36 crores on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, Pushpa (Hindi) recorded a slight drop and bagged an amount of 3.08 crores. With this, it has registered a total of 26.31 crores within a week.

The much-anticipated film ’83 is releasing this Friday in multiple languages. Directed by Kabir Khan, the period sports-drama stars Ranveer Singh as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Let’s see whether this new offering will affect the performance of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa (Hindi).



