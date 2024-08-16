Stree 2, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein 2nd Day Collection: Stree 2 Dominates!

[Total: 3 Average: 5 ]

The sequel to 2018’s superhit horror-comedy Stree took a blockbuster start at the box office on Thursday. Despite the clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 managed to register the second-best opening of all time in Hindi cinema, breaking the record of SRK’s Pathaan (55 crores).

On India’s 78th Independence Day, the Amar Kaushik directorial was released in the theatres amid huge excitement among fans. The film received an excellent response for its advance booking across the country, so a strong start was expected. But surprisingly, it surpassed all expectations and emerged as the biggest opening film for Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

On Thursday, Stree 2 opened on a solid note and did a phenomenal business of 55.40 crores nett with positive word of mouth. Additionally, it garnered 9.40 crores with Wednesday previews, taking its total to 64.80 crores nett. On Friday, being a normal working day, Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios’ presentation witnessed a significant drop but still, remained rock-solid and collected 35.30 crores nett.

Stree 2 bagged a total of 100.10 crores nett in 2 days including previews at the domestic box office from 1600+ screens. The film is all set to cross the 200-crore mark by this 4-day extended weekend and Rakshabandhan holiday Monday. After Shaitaan and Munjya, Stree 2 is the third successful horror film in a row this year.

In the opposite to Stree 2, the other two Hindi films – comedy drama Khel Khel Mein and action drama Vedaa are struggling to survive at the box office. On Thursday, the two took a sluggish start with 5.23 crores and 6.75 crores nett respectively. Both disappoint, but John’s Vedaa surprisingly took a better opening than Akshay’s Khel Khel Mein.

On Friday, after a big drop in footfall, the Mudassar Aziz directorial Khel Khel Mein bagged an amount of only 2.42 crores nett, taking its 2-day total to 7.65 crores nett. While the Nikkhil Advani directorial Vedaa minted 1.62 crore, taking its 2-day total to 8.37 crores nett. Both the films need a magical weekend boost to register a respectable business total.



