Stree 2, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein 4th Day Collection: Stree 2 Enters the 200-Crore Club

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer horror-comedy Stree 2 has taken the box office by storm. After a record-breaking opening on Independence Day despite the clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, the film maintained a solid momentum and entered the 200-crore club in the 4-day extended opening weekend.
Directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel to 2018’s Stree took a historic start at the box office on Thursday with 55.40 crores nett, surpassing the opening record of SRK’s Pathaan
With further growth on Sunday, Stree 2 managed to collect 58.20 crores nett, taking its 4-day total to 204 crores nett at the domestic box office from 3000+ screens. Monday is also expected to be strong due to the Raksha Bandhan partial holiday. Just a day more and Dinesh Vijan’s presentation will surpass the lifetime total of Fighter (213.55 crores).
On the other hand, Akshay Kumar starrer comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein failed at the box office due to the Stree 2 storm despite positive reactions. The film opened on a sluggish note and raked 5.23 crores. After a big drop, it minted 2.42 crores on Friday and 3.40 crores on Saturday. With a limited jump, KKM bagged 4.20 crores on Sunday and registered a 4-day total of 15.25 crores nett.
In parallel, John Abraham starrer Vedaa has also struggled to survive at the box office but failed miserably. After a dull opening of 6.75 crores nett, the film crashed badly and collected 1.85 crores on Friday and 2.25 crores on Saturday. On a flat note, it minted 2.50 crores on Sunday and registered a 4-day total of 13.35 crores nett.
RELATED ARTICLES