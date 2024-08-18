Stree 2, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein 4th Day Collection: Stree 2 Enters the 200-Crore Club

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer horror-comedy Stree 2 has taken the box office by storm. After a record-breaking opening on Independence Day despite the clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, the film maintained a solid momentum and entered the 200-crore club in the 4-day extended opening weekend.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel to 2018’s Stree took a historic start at the box office on Thursday with 55.40 crores nett, surpassing the opening record of SRK’s Pathaan

(55 crores). Additionally, it collected 9.40 crores on Wednesday evening from preview shows. Over the weekend, the film remained rock-strong and minted 35.30 crores on Friday and 45.70 crores on Saturday.

With further growth on Sunday, Stree 2 managed to collect 58.20 crores nett, taking its 4-day total to 204 crores nett at the domestic box office from 3000+ screens. Monday is also expected to be strong due to the Raksha Bandhan partial holiday. Just a day more and Dinesh Vijan’s presentation will surpass the lifetime total of Fighter (213.55 crores).

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar starrer comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein failed at the box office due to the Stree 2 storm despite positive reactions. The film opened on a sluggish note and raked 5.23 crores. After a big drop, it minted 2.42 crores on Friday and 3.40 crores on Saturday. With a limited jump, KKM bagged 4.20 crores on Sunday and registered a 4-day total of 15.25 crores nett.

In parallel, John Abraham starrer Vedaa has also struggled to survive at the box office but failed miserably. After a dull opening of 6.75 crores nett, the film crashed badly and collected 1.85 crores on Friday and 2.25 crores on Saturday. On a flat note, it minted 2.50 crores on Sunday and registered a 4-day total of 13.35 crores nett.



