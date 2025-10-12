Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Day 11 Box Office Collection

[Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

The much-anticipated film of the year from Kannada cinema, Kantara: Chapter 1 is reigning at the box office with its dubbed Hindi version. The Risabh Shetty directorial and starrer mythological action drama is leading over the adjacent Hindi release Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari by a huge margin.

A prequel to Kantara

(2022), Kantara: Chapter 1 was started its journey on a strong note at the box office and registered an opening of 18.50 crores nett from the Hindi version alone. Over the extended 4-day weekend, it remained super-strong and collected 75 crores nett.

Then in weekdays as well, Hombale Films’ production Kantara: Chapter 1 maintained a strong pace and raked a total of 110.10 crores nett at the end of week 1. Now it is running in its second week and is still the first choice of the audience. In weekend 2, it picked up strongly and minted the amount of 7.70 crores on the 2nd Friday.

With a huge jump, Kantara: Chapter 1 managed to collect 14.37 crores on its 2nd Saturday and 18 crores nett on Sunday. After its 2nd weekend, the film has registered a 11-day total of 149.57 crores nett at the domestic box office from Hindi screens.

On the other hand, the Shashank Khaitan directorial Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is facing tough competition from Kantara: Chapter 1 despite getting a positive response. In the opening week, it did a business of 44 crores including 32.12 crores at the 4-day weekend and 11.88 crores in weekdays.

Featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, the romantic-comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is now running low in its second weekend and minted 2.50 crores on Friday. With a decent jump, it netted 3.75 crores on Saturday and 4.25 crores on Sunday.

After 11 days, SSKTK has registered a total of 54.50 crores nett at the Indian box office. As per the current trend, it doesn’t seem to go past 75 crores in its lifetime, while the dubbed Hindi version of Kantara: Chapter 1 is heading towards the 200-crore mark.



