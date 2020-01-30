Box Office Collection: Tanhaji 21st Day and Good Newwz 35th Day Report

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

Superstar Ajay Devgn’s 100th film co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is showing a terrific run at the box office since its release. Still, despite having a couple of new releases in parallel, the film has passed the third week also at a strong note.

Directed by Om Raut, the period action drama has gathered a positive word of mouth and as a result, it had raked the business of 118.91 crores in the first week. In the second week as well, the film had maintained a solid pace and garnered the business of 78.54 crores.

In the third weekend, at a strong note, Tanhaji had scored 27.48 crores that included 5.38 crores on Friday, 9.52 crores on Saturday & 12.58 crores on Sunday. Then on weekdays, after a normal drop, it has managed to collect 4.03 crores on Monday, 3.22 crores on Tuesday & 2.92 crores on Wednesday.

On the next day i.e. 3rd Thursday, T-Series’ presentation has managed to collect 2.63 crores and raised 3 weeks total collection to 237.73 crores nett at the domestic box office. As per the current trend, the film is expected to remain steady in the fourth weekend also.

On the other hand, with a positive word of mouth, Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz did the business of 203.19 crores in the last 4 weeks with 127.90 crores in the first, 53.46 crores in the second, 15.74 crores in the third & 6.09 crores in the fourth week.

In the 5th weekend, it had scored 0.90 crore with 0.17 crore on Friday, 0.30 crore on Saturday & 0.43 crore on Sunday. Then on weekdays, it has managed to collect 0.11 crore on Monday, 0.09 crore on Tuesday, 0.08 crore on Wednesday & 0.07 crore on Thursday. After 5 weeks, its total collection has become 204.44 crores nett.